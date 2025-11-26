Homeowners Pull Houses Off Market In Record Numbers, Rather Than Sell For Less

The U.S. housing market saw a significant jump in home delistings in September, with nearly 85,000 sellers pulling their homes off the market—a 28% increase from the previous year.

The surge represents the highest level for September in eight years, driven primarily by homeowners who are unwilling to accept low offers in a market characterized by high mortgage rates and slow buyer demand, according to analysis from Redfin, part of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) .

The main factor fueling the rise is the prevalence of “stale” listings. In September, 70% of all U.S. home listings had been on the market for 60 days or more without finding a buyer, prompting sellers to withdraw their property rather than watch it linger or drastically cut the asking price.

The typical home that was delisted had been on the market for 100 days.

Several factors contribute to this seller hesitation: Buyers are sidelined by high interest rates, high home prices, and economic uncertainty, leading to slow demand.

Furthermore, many sellers are simply not willing to take a financial loss, especially the 15% of delisted properties that were at risk of selling below the owner’s purchase price.

Interestingly, the mass withdrawal of homes is having a counterintuitive effect on prices. By reducing the available supply, these delistings are keeping the overall inventory tighter than it appears.

This, in turn, is helping to prop up home prices, which were still rising year-over-year despite low sales volume.

"Many homeowners who bought during the pandemic demand frenzy still expect sky-high prices. They remember a seller's market, so they're hesitant to yield to buyers who want to negotiate the price down and/or ask for concessions," said Asad Khan, senior economist at Redfin.

