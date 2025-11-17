Eric Jackson Says This Mortgage Finance Stock Could Soar 21,200% Over The Next 3 Years: 'Mathematically Plausible'

Hedge fund manager Eric Jackson has made an aggressive projection for mortgage finance company, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) , predicting a multi-thousand-percent move based on its underlying economics and market opportunity.

Better Is Replicating Palantir

On Sunday, in a post on X, Jackson compared Better’s Tinman platform to Palantir Technology Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PLTR) enterprise ontology, calling it “the data backbone of entire enterprises.”

He said Tinman unifies several key data structures, with its consumer graph, property graph and investor criteria graph, creating a type of fusion that “does not exist anywhere else in mortgage.” The platform’s value lies in connecting information about borrowers, homes, and investor requirements, all in one place.

He also highlighted Betsy, the company's AI automation layer, as “the industry's first Agentic AI mortgage engine.” According to Jackson, Betsy now handles 700,000 interactions each quarter and has improved lead conversion by 84%, while delivering a defect rate that is “19x lower than industry.”

Pointing to a shift in the company’s financial trajectory, he said the early signs of the company's S-curve are already visible, such as its 51% year-over-year surge in revenue, a 17% increase in funded volumes, while its expenses remain flat.

At the same time, Better’s HELOC, or home equity line of credit business, is up “up 10x in 24 months,” he noted, already contributing 40% of its total revenue.

According to Jackson, Better is replicating Palantir's design-partner phase, citing deals with “a top-5 U.S. financial platform,” a leading non-bank mortgage originator, and Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) , alongside “a pipeline of banks, servicers, fintechs, and top home-improvement lenders.”

21,200% In 3 Years Is ‘Mathematically Plausible’

In his most aggressive call to date, Jackson laid out a potential path to a $12,000 share price, representing an upside of 21,200% from its current levels over the next three years. He called this “mathematically plausible,” citing the company’s potential to become an AI operating system in an industry with an addressable market of over $15 trillion.

The stock currently has a short interest of 10.58% of its public float, and scores 44.25 on the relative strength index, which indicates a neutral trend or slightly bearish momentum in the near-term.

Jackson’s Next Housing Play

This comes just months after Jackson made similar bold claims on another small-cap real estate stock, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) .

In late June, when the stock was near its 52-week low, Jackson made the case for an aggressive 15,978% rally in the stock, with a price target of $82. The ibuying platform has since rallied 1,492% in less than 6 months, driven by strong enthusiasm among retail investors.

Shares of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. were down 2.02% on Friday, ending the week at $56.25, and are down 0.43% overnight. The stock scores high on Momentum in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

