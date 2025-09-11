Trump's 1980s Central Park Ice-Rink Legacy At Risk As New York City Poised To Keep Related Companies In Charge: Report

New York City officials are preparing to award the Wollman Rink contract to Related Companies, rejecting the Trump Organization‘s bid to reclaim the iconic Central Park ice-skating facility.

NYC Officials Favor Related Companies Over Trump Organization

Two officials in Mayor Eric Adams‘s administration confirmed Related’s affiliate submitted a higher revenue offer than President Donald Trump's company, the Trump Organization, reported The New York Times, citing sources.

The concession award remains subject to bureaucratic review but is not expected to change, according to NYT sources.

Trump Organization and Adams’s press office did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment

Trump Organization Loses Prized Asset After Decade-Long Operation

The Trump Organization refurbished and operated Wollman Rink for over three decades after reopening it in 1986. The city severed ties with Trump’s company following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, allowing the contract to expire before Related Companies took control later that year.

Trump frequently cited the rink’s turnaround as a signature business success story on his company website.

Related Companies Maintains Competitive Edge With CityPickle Partnership

Kayla Parker, Related Companies spokeswoman, said the firm partnered with CityPickle on their comprehensive bid. “Wollman Rink is an iconic New York City landmark and we submitted a comprehensive bid to continue welcoming thousands of New Yorkers and visitors,” Parker stated.

Related Companies developed Hudson Yards on Manhattan’s West Side and has other overlapping real estate interests with the Trump Organization.

Political Dynamics Shape Concession Battle Amid Trump Family Business Expansion

The bidding process unfolds as the Trump family faces federal scrutiny over cryptocurrency ventures. Senate Democrats recently proposed blocking elected officials’ families from profiting from digital assets, directly targeting the Trump family’s expanding crypto portfolio.

The Trump family’s American Bitcoin Corp. ABTC stake reached $1.46 billion following its market debut, while their World Liberty Financial governance token crashed over 31% since its trading launch.

Mayor Adams received Justice Department relief from federal corruption charges earlier this year, with Trump acknowledging he “helped him out” during a radio appearance, according to the NYT report.

