Elizabeth Warren Says This Is The Practical Way To Fix America's Cost Of Housing Crisis

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) believes the way to make homes cheaper is to build far more of them and pointed to a new bipartisan package she co-authored that cleared committee towards the end of July 2025.

What Warren Thinks Is Key To Affordable Housing

"Practically speaking, how do we bring down housing costs? Last month, Senate Banking and Housing Democrats unanimously passed a bill that will use the power of the federal government to help communities across the country build more housing," she wrote on X, sharing a clip of her speaking with CNBC's David Faber earlier this month.

In the interview, taped Aug. 4, Warren said, "The answer is supply. We need more housing supply," calling the measure "a real sea change" because it targets shortages across "urban [and] rural" areas and for renters, first-time buyers, seniors and people with disabilities. The "whole notion," she added, is to "push, push, push toward more supply, which will help bring down prices.

Can The Bipartisan Senate Bill Impact Housing Prices?

The bipartisan Renewing Opportunity in the American Dream (ROAD) to Housing Act of 2025, led by Banking Chair Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Warren, advanced out of the Senate Banking Committee on a unanimous vote and now awaits full Senate consideration. It's the panel's first bipartisan housing markup in more than a decade.

A section-by-section summary outlines how the bill aims to expedite building, with plans for a HUD "Innovation Fund" to assist communities that are adding housing in paying for local infrastructure, such as water and sewer.

The bill also plans grants to create pre-approved "pattern book" designs to fast-track permits and updates that treat modular and other factory-built homes more like traditional housing to expand financing. Other provisions streamline environmental reviews for small and infill projects and convert vacant buildings into housing.

The Urgent Need For Housing Innovation Solutions

Warren's post comes as affordability remains strained by record prices and high borrowing costs. Economists, according to an Axios report from March, warn that supply fixes take time and run through local zoning fights.

As per a MarketWatch report, analysts note the ROAD package authorizes programs but relies on future appropriations. Supporters counter that cutting red tape and scaling manufactured/modular construction can add units faster.

