Barbara Corcoran, Who Sold Her Real Estate Empire For $66 Million Decades Ago, Says This Is The 'Most Under-Utilized' Tool In The Workplace

Real‑estate millionaire Barbara Corcoran says she built a hugely successful brokerage by turning work into "the wildest parties in town" and not a slog of rules and layoffs.

What Happened: "Fun is the most under‑utilized tool in business," the 76‑year‑old "Shark Tank" investor wrote on LinkedIn, recalling how she kept turnover near zero at The Corcoran Group.

Corcoran's perk list reads like a county fair program. Mid‑week picnics with 5,000‑pound elephant rides, 60‑foot hot‑air balloons, in‑office massages, yoga and manicures, plus laundry machines and babysitters "for the moms who felt stressed at work."

She once purchased a Bentley for her star broker. "It wasn't about the car, it was about making her feel like a star in front of the whole company," she said, noting that competition for the next big gesture went through the roof.

Corcoran also ran a one‑dollar "good‑idea jar" and handed out gold ribbons for every million‑dollar closing, arguing that recognition motivates more than money. She sold the firm for $66 million in 2001 but says agents still line up to work there because the culture survived the sale to Anywhere Real Estate.

Why It Matters: Her carnival‑style playbook clashes with the harsher tone dominating many boardrooms. Meta Platforms’ chief Mark Zuckerberg declared a "Year of Efficiency," cutting more than 20,000 jobs in over 2 years in 2024 and dangling reported $100 million signing bonuses for prized AI recruits.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has warned managers to stop "running meetings to impress the boss" and is forcing workers back to their desks. Dimon's hardline stances don’t end there. Dimon, in February, also strongly defended the organisation’s five-day office requirements.

