This State Is A House Flipper's Paradise With 20% ROI And Sky-High Sales Rates

Aspiring house flippers are constantly looking for prime locations where their investments can yield substantial returns, and recent data indicates that certain areas are emerging as hot spots for house flipping.

Because of its low remodeling costs, high sales rates, and 20% return on investment, Arizona ranks as the top state for real estate investors seeking to maximize their profits in a booming housing market, according to a study from Highland Cabinetry.

Don't Miss:

Elon Musk has reportedly bought 6,000 acres of land just outside of this city. Here’s how to invest in its growth before he floods it with new tech workers.

If there was a new fund backed by Jeff Bezos offering a 7-9% target yield with monthly dividends would you invest in it?

"Choosing the best state is based on preference," said James McAllister, a spokesperson for the company. "It's important to realize that the average sales price is dependent on the investment house flippers make. This means that lower remodeling prices are good for house buyers and sellers."

Top 10 States For House Flippers

State Most expensive remodeling price Cheapest remodeling price Average remodeling price House sales per capita Average house sale price Score Arizona $67,412 $60,975 $64,194 76.8 $429,787 72 Florida $62,377 $55,532 $58,954 73.6 $396,318 69.6 Colorado $66,771 $61,879 $64,325 58.5 $548,602 69.6 Hawaii $84,997 $79,934 $82,466 26.2 $856,327 69 Idaho $60,531 $59,584 $60,058 64.5 $449,952 68.3 North Carolina $63,059 $58,396 $60,728 75.7 $328,181 68 California $93,196 $73,567 $83,382 30.1 $782,695 67.8 South Carolina $63,132 $61,789 $62,461 77.3 $292,948 67.3 Washington $75,144 $68,962 $72,053 46.5 $588,986 66.8 Tennessee $62,913 $58,596 $60,755 72.5 $316,473 66.4 National Average $71,777 $63,806 $67,791 46.9 $360,643 58.7

Source: Highland Cabinetry

According to real estate data provider ATTOM's 2024 U.S. Home Flipping Report, home flipping activity and profits rose across the U.S. in the first quarter. The report showed that 67,817 single-family homes and condominiums were flipped in the first quarter, accounting for 8.7% or one of every 12 home sales nationwide from January through March.

Trending: This real estate fund backed by Uber's CEO gives you instant access to a portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

The latest share of home sales was up from 7.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023 but still down from 9.8% in the first quarter of last year.

The typical first quarter profit margin stayed about 25 percentage points below the peak high in 2016. Gross profits on a typical flip increased to $72,375, down from a high of about $80,000 reached in 2022 but up from $65,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and about $10,000 higher than last year's low point.

"The latest numbers show that investors still face an uphill climb to clear significant profits after expenses," ATTOM CEO Rob Barber said. "They, like others, also face tenuous times amid a housing market boom that's cooled down over the past year. But we now have a year's worth of a trend showing that things have started to turn around for the flipping industry, with clear signs of increasing interest flowing into the market."

Keep Reading: