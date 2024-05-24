Home Sales Retreat Amid Soaring Prices in April

Despite an increase in available properties and surging home values, the U.S. housing market saw a downturn in existing home sales in April, with reductions observed across most regions.



Sales decreased by 1.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.14 million in April, according to data issued by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The figure fell short of March's 4.19 million and dipped below the anticipated 4.21 million.



The slowdown during the typically active spring buying season suggests a growing strain between rising mortgage rates and a market that continues to see gains in home prices, creating a challenging landscape for both buyers and sellers.

Don't Miss:

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are bullish on one city that could dethrone New York and become the new financial capital of the US. Investing in its booming real estate market has never been more accessible .

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." These high-yield real estate notes that pay 7.5% – 9% make earning passive income easier than ever.

The median home price reached a high for April at $407,600, marking a 5.7% increase from the previous year. However, the total sales volume weakened, indicating potential affordability concerns and shifts in buyer sentiment. With inventory levels mainly swelling in the luxury market segment, this could signal a shift toward a more balanced market, according to NAR analysts.



"Home sales changed little overall, but the upper-end market is experiencing a sizable gain due to more supply coming onto the market," noted NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.



In the Northeast, home sales plummeted by 4% to an annual rate of 480,000, mirroring a similar year-over-year decline. Despite the region recording the highest surge in median prices, up 8.5% from last year to $458,500, the steep costs might have curtailed buyer activity, thus heightening the entry barriers.

Trending: Warren Buffett flipped his neighbor's $67,000 life savings into a $50 million fortune — How much is that worth today?



"Home prices reaching a record high for the month of April is very good news for homeowners," Yun said. "However, the pace of price increases should taper off since more housing inventory is becoming available."



In the Midwest, home sales saw a modest reduction, down 1% to a yearly rate of one million units. The decline aligns with a 1% decrease compared to April of the prior year. The median price in the region climbed to $303,600, up 6% year-over-year, suggesting that even traditionally more affordable markets are not immune to price pressures.

The South saw a more pronounced drop in sales, decreasing by 1.6% from March to an annual rate of 1.9 million units, which translates to a reduction of 3.1% year-over-year. Here, median prices rose by 3.7% to $366,200. The substantial fall in sales across this region, known for its relative affordability, suggests that even minor price escalations can deter potential buyers.

The West presented a contrasting narrative. Despite a 2.6% month-to-month sales decline, there was a 1.3% year-over-year increase. The median home price in the region escalated to $629,600, a rise of 9.3% from the previous year.

Nationally, the inventory of unsold homes expanded to 1.21 million units, up 9% from the preceding month and 16.3% from last year. Despite the growth, the burgeoning supply has yet to alleviate price pressures.

The U.S. housing market remains challenging for buyers, especially first-timers, who compete in a market where a portion of transactions are cash purchases. This intensifies competition and complexity in acquiring homes.

Keep Reading: