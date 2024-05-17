Housing Costs Drive Persistent Inflation As April CPI Reflects Ongoing Pressures

Amid hopes for easing inflation, housing costs continue to exert upward pressure on the U.S. economy.



The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday, showed that shelter costs rose by 0.4% in April, maintaining the same pace as the previous month. The increase comes as overall inflation showed signs of cooling, with a year-over-year rise of 3.4%, down from 3.5% in March.

The persistent rise in housing costs poses a challenge for the Federal Reserve as it aims to bring inflation back to its 2% target.



While overall inflation metrics have moderated, the shelter component, which constitutes about one-third of the CPI, remains a major driver of inflationary pressures. Experts warn that the prolonged elevation in housing costs could continue to strain household budgets and complicate the Fed’s efforts to stabilize prices across the economy.

Don't Miss:

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here's how you can collect passive rental income without being a landlord.

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are bullish on one city that could dethrone New York and become the new financial capital of the US. Investing in its booming real estate market has never been more accessible.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, on Tuesday, acknowledged the difficulties in addressing inflationary pressures, noting that the Fed’s confidence in inflation easing has diminished, partly due to the lag in CPI data reflecting real-time rental market conditions.



Despite new rental units and cooling rents in some areas, the changes are slow to appear in the CPI, creating a lag that complicates policy decisions.

Data from listing service Zumper indicates that the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment decreased by 0.6% year-over-year in April, pointing to a disconnect between current market conditions and CPI data. The lag is due to the methodology used in calculating the shelter component of the CPI, which includes both rent of primary residence and owners’ equivalent rent (OER).

The OER measures the amount homeowners would pay to rent their homes, providing a broader picture of housing costs but also contributing to delays in reflecting market changes. It's a methodological quirk that means that even as market rents cool, the CPI may continue to show rising shelter costs for some time.

Trending:

Want to Create a Passive Income Stream? These High-Yield Real Estate Notes Might Be Your Holy Grail

The Fed’s current stance on interest rates reflects the situation. With the target range for the federal funds rate held between 5.25% and 5.5%, policymakers are adopting a wait-and-see approach, hoping to see clearer signs of inflation easing before considering rate cuts.

The persistence of high housing costs is a real burden on American households. Elevated mortgage rates, driven by the Fed’s rate hikes, have priced many potential homebuyers out of the market, pushing them back into the rental sector and increasing demand for rentals. The cycle exacerbates the pressure on housing costs, experts say, creating a feedback loop that sustains inflation.

Rakeen Mabud, chief economist at Groundwork Collaborative, emphasizes the point, noting to CBS News that higher interest rates lead to higher mortgage costs, which in turn force more people to rent rather than buy, driving up rental prices.

As the Fed continues to navigate its path to bring inflation to its target, the outlook remains uncertain. Leading indicators like the Zillow and New Tenant Rent Indexes suggest that rental inflation may eventually return to pre-pandemic levels, but the lag in CPI data means that the transition could take time.

Chair Powell has reiterated the need for patience, acknowledging that the decline in housing inflation will eventually appear in the data, but the timeline remains uncertain.



As policymakers weigh the factors, the challenge of balancing efforts to control inflation while addressing the persistent rise in housing costs will continue to shape the economic landscape.

Read Next: