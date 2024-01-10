More People Are Flocking To This State Than Any Other

Loading... Loading...

More people moved to Vermont than any other state in 2023.

It's the third consecutive year the Green Mountain State has attracted the most new residents, according to United Van Lines' annual National Movers Study, which tracks the company's data for migration patterns.

But it wasn't just the scenic landscapes, maple syrup and Ben & Jerry's ice cream that lured people to Vermont. The main reason people moved to Vermont was to be closer to family (29%), followed by a lifestyle change (20%).

More people moved out of New Jersey than any other state. The Midwest and Western U.S. also saw more people moving out.

In the Southeast, states like South Carolina, North Carolina and Alabama had a high percentage of inbound moves.

"We are continuing to see the trend that Americans are moving to more affordable, lower-density areas across the country, with many heading to Southern states," United Van Lines Vice President of Corporate Communications Eily Cummings said. "Movers are also becoming more strategic with their planning, as relocation continues to be driven by factors such as the price of housing, regional climates, urban planning and job growth."

Moving In

Top Inbound States Of 2023

1. Vermont

2. Washington, D.C.

3. South Carolina

4. Arkansas

5. Rhode Island

6. North Carolina

7. South Dakota

8. Alabama

9. New Mexico

10. West Virginia

Moving Out

Top Outbound States for 2023

1. New Jersey

2. Illinois

3. North Dakota

4. New York

5. Michigan

6. California

7. Massachusetts

8. Kansas

"The COVID-19 pandemic influenced decisions to move and accelerated existing moving patterns in 2020, mostly driven by the opportunity to work remotely, the desire to be close to family and better affordability," said Michael Stoll, economist and professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles. "Some Americans may be faced with economic uncertainty, coupled with an increased cost of living and lack of affordable housing. This can result in adjustments to moving timelines or people making interstate moves rather than across states."

