Flats at 2030 Offering On RealtyMogul

Private equity real estate investment platform RealtyMogul launched an offering for a multifamily property in Phoenix’s west submarket.

The Flats at 2030 is an 11-building, 237-unit complex that offers attractive value-add potential. The property experienced a fire nearly two years ago that resulted in a roof collapse that has since been repaired.

Half of the units were renovated by the previous owner, and plans call for the new owner to upgrade the remaining apartments. At a cost of $7,700 per unit, 30 units will be renovated in year one and 29 in year two.

The multifamily complex comes with resort-style amenities, including a gym, swimming pool, barbeque grilling area, dog park and a business center.

The complex is in an optimal location that’s highly visible from a busy road near major highways leading to downtown.

The Flats at 2030 offers tremendous value-add potential — especially considering the discounted rate the property was purchased for. The property was purchased for $156,000 per unit, compared to the area’s average sale price of more than $200,000 per unit.

After the fire and resulting damage to the property, the previous owner had to offer significant concessions to maintain a below-average occupancy rate of 81.4%. By phasing out the lease concessions, burning off the existing loss-to-lease and increasing occupancy to the 94% area standard, there will be natural value added through rent growth.

The deal’s sponsor expects to achieve market rent growth of 3% annually throughout the holding period.

The sponsors received flexible prepayment terms because they took out a loan through a bank rather than an agency. Should the economics be optimal, the property could be sold before the end of the five-year holding period, which would give investors yields ahead of schedule.

Minimum investment: $35,000

Target internal rate of return (IRR): 18.1%

Target equity Multiple: 2.17x

Target cash yield: 6%

Target investment term: five years

The deal’s sponsor, Prism Multifamily Group, has extensive experience in multifamily real estate investment and management. The company specializes in acquiring value-add multifamily residences in the United States, including Florida, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and California.

The firm has completed more than $500 million in multifamily acquisitions and transactions and has $268 million in assets under management. Prism boasts a 7% cash flow rate to date and an average annual IRR projected in the mid- to high teens.

Photo: Courtesy of RealtyMogul