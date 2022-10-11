Flats at 2030 Offering On RealtyMogul

Private equity real estate investment platform RealtyMogul launched an offering for a multifamily property in Phoenix’s west submarket.
The Flats at 2030 is an 11-building, 237-unit complex that offers attractive value-add potential. The property experienced a fire nearly two years ago that resulted in a roof collapse that has since been repaired.
Half of the units were renovated by the previous owner, and plans call for the new owner to upgrade the remaining apartments. At a cost of $7,700 per unit, 30 units will be renovated in year one and 29 in year two.
The multifamily complex comes with resort-style amenities, including a gym, swimming pool, barbeque grilling area, dog park and a business center.
The complex is in an optimal location that’s highly visible from a busy road near major highways leading to downtown.
The Flats at 2030 offers tremendous value-add potential — especially considering the discounted rate the property was purchased for. The property was purchased for $156,000 per unit, compared to the area’s average sale price of more than $200,000 per unit.
After the fire and resulting damage to the property, the previous owner had to offer significant concessions to maintain a below-average occupancy rate of 81.4%. By phasing out the lease concessions, burning off the existing loss-to-lease and increasing occupancy to the 94% area standard, there will be natural value added through rent growth.
The deal’s sponsor expects to achieve market rent growth of 3% annually throughout the holding period.
The sponsors received flexible prepayment terms because they took out a loan through a bank rather than an agency. Should the economics be optimal, the property could be sold before the end of the five-year holding period, which would give investors yields ahead of schedule.
- Minimum investment: $35,000
- Target internal rate of return (IRR): 18.1%
- Target equity Multiple: 2.17x
- Target cash yield: 6%
- Target investment term: five years
The deal’s sponsor, Prism Multifamily Group, has extensive experience in multifamily real estate investment and management. The company specializes in acquiring value-add multifamily residences in the United States, including Florida, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and California.
The firm has completed more than $500 million in multifamily acquisitions and transactions and has $268 million in assets under management. Prism boasts a 7% cash flow rate to date and an average annual IRR projected in the mid- to high teens.
Photo: Courtesy of RealtyMogul
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Join the Alternative Investments Conversation
Enter your email address to be the first to know about new offerings for real estate, startups and other alternative investments with strong potential returns.