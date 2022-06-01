CalTier Fund: Offering International Investors Access To Professionally Managed, Income-Generating Properties Across The U.S.

Matt Belcher, Co-founder and CEO of CalTier Realty, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on May 27th, 2022.

CalTier is a global platform allowing investors to invest in income-producing assets. With a $500 minimum, CalTier offers enormous accessibility to the real estate market. Investors can invest directory or through an IRA or retirement account.

Watch the full interview here.

Photo from CalTier Fund