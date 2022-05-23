Arrived Homes Shatters Funding Record With 6 Rental Properties Fully Funded In 8 Minutes

The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of single-family rental properties last week and sold out in only eight minutes.

The latest offerings were for six rental homes in Chattanooga, TN, Huntsville, AL, Denver,CO, Nashville, TN and Atlanta, GA. The six properties had a total value of $1.7 million. Retail investors could purchase shares of the properties with a $100 minimum investment.

Arrived Homes is one of the first real estate investment platforms to allow non-accredited investors to make equity investments into specific assets and is the first SEC-qualified real estate investing platform that allows virtually anyone to buy shares in single-family rental properties.

To date, Arrived Homes has fully funded 108 properties with a total value of approximately $42 million.

The company has gained the attention of some high-profile investors since its launch in 2021. The billionaire founder of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN Jeff Bezos just made his second investment in the platform during the company's $25 million Series A round.

Bezos' personal investment company, Bezos Expeditions, first invested in the real estate company during its $37 million seed round in June 2021.

With the obvious demand for fractional investments in rental properties, Arrived Homes is expanding into new markets and plans to offer shares of short-term rental properties soon.

Photo: Courtesy of ArrivedHomes