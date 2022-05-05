6 Ways Retail Investor Can Get Their Piece Of The Wall Street Housing Grab

Institutional investors have been ramping up acquisitions of single-family homes and multifamily properties since the demand for rental units continues to skyrocket. While the housing market is showing signs of cooling down in many areas, the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes are keeping the cost of homeownership high and leaving many people with no choice but to rent.

While major investment firms like The Blackstone Group BX and BlackRock Inc. BLK have been acquiring and developing thousands of residential units across the country on behalf of pension funds, large institutions and ultra high net worth individuals, there are a handful of companies giving the same access to retail investors.

Crowdfunding

Real estate crowdfunding has exploded in popularity over the past couple of years, especially as more investors are becoming aware of the importance of diversifying with alternative assets.

Accredited investors can invest directly in acquisitions and developments of large multifamily properties and build-to-rent communities. Non-accredited investors also have options to invest in multifamily real estate funds, non-traded REITs and even shares of individual rental properties.

Offerings currently available include:

Art88 Miami Apartments: Available to accredited investors on the CrowdStreet platform with a minimum investment of $25,000.

Build-to-Rent & Multifamily Fund I: Also available on CrowdStreet, this managed fund has a minimum investment of $100,000.

Flagship Interval Fund: One of the many funds available on the Fundrise platform, which has invested in several single-family rental communities and multifamily properties. Investment options are available to both accredited and non-accredited investors with minimum investments starting at $10.

SFR Diversified Fund II: Available to accredited investors through Yieldstreet with a minimum investment of $15,000.

Fractional Rental Properties: The Arrived Homes platform regularly launches batches of new single-family rental properties which non-accredited investors can purchase shares of with a minimum investment of $100.

Apartment Growth REIT: A non-traded REIT available to non-accredited investors through RealtyMogul with a minimum investment of $5,000.

Photo by Robert Bye on Unsplash