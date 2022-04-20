Industrial Real Estate Investment Offering For Development Near Gulf Coast Shipping Corridors

The online investment platform CrowdStreet has a new industrial park offering near Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The proposed project, known as Gateway Industrial Park, will feature nearly 200,000 square feet of industrial space in Geismer, Louisiana, which gives the center easy access to nearby Baton Rouge and valuable shipping corridors in the gulf coast area.

The ultimate goal for the project sponsor is to build the distribution center, which will service an area that has a high demand for industrial property and distribution centers, but a limited supply of available space.

The project sponsor, Provident Realty Advisors, is seeking $10.8 million in funding to build the industrial park on what is currently vacant land owned by Provident.

Investors will receive equity shares in Gateway, which is being offered as a development investment. Provident’s end goal is to complete construction and sell Gateway off at a profit at the conclusion of the proposed three-year investment period.

Investment Targets: Provident’s current plan is to begin making distributions to Gateway investors in the third quarter of 2023. The project is currently open for offers, which must be submitted by April 25, 2022, and funded no later than April 27, 2022.

Minimum investment: $25,000

Targeted internal rate of return (IRR): 19.4%

Targeted equity multiple: 1.9x

Target investment period: 3 years

About the Project Sponsor: Gateway Industrial Park is sponsored by Provident Realty Advisors, who has been in operation since 1991. For over 30 years, Provident has been focused on value-add and development-oriented investments in underperforming markets with upside potential.

The company has sponsored, purchased or developed over $5 billion worth of projects in a variety of real estate sectors, including industrial parks, extended stay suites, multi-family residential and self-storage facilities.

