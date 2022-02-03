These Southeast Markets Are A Hidden Gem For Real Estate Investors Looking To Maximize Returns

One of the most reliable and sought after ways to build wealth and a passive income stream is investing in residential real estate. Despite housing being the single largest asset class in the world, there is surprisingly little information available publicly on the type of returns and profits investors can expect from investing in this asset class.

Furthermore, investors can get even more of this asset class by looking for real estate locations with especially high return prospects.

Up and coming locations, like Charlotte, North Carolina and Columbia, South Carolina, have several data points and promising trends that suggest their real estate markets are hidden gems for above average returns.

Charlotte, NC Real Estate Investments Highlights:

Commonly known as the crown jewel of the south, Charlotte is a great location for long-term real estate investors looking for reliable rents and consistent property appreciation.

Charlotte’s population is on track to grow nearly 50% from 2010 to 2030. The population is expected to explode from 1.87 million to about 2.74 million in just 20 years.

With above-average public schools, career opportunities and manageable housing prices and living expenses, Charlotte is an attractive city for young professionals and their growing families.

It’s home to the University of North Carolina-Charlotte as well as other colleges and community colleges. The local population is well-educated with an average annual household income of $94,516.

The average price of a home is $338,564 with home values having increased 24.2% over the past year.

Columbia, SC Real Estate Investment Highlights:

With a growth-oriented city located near Fortune 500 companies, the state’s largest university and the United States Army’s largest Basic Combat Training installation, Columbia has become one of the most attractive long-term real estate investments.

Columbia’s population is small enough that traffic is manageable and the streets are rarely clogged, but it is sizable enough to offer trendy boutiques, cafés, bars and other attractions that make urban life pleasurable.

In the Columbia metro region, over 43% of residents have a bachelor’s degree or above. Jobs with the state government are plentiful in Columbia since it’s the state capital of South Carolina.

The housing market in Columbia is extremely competitive. Last month, the average sale price of a home in Columbia was $185,900, up 19.1 percent over the previous year.

Why use Arrived Homes?

This historically attractive investment opportunity has largely been out of reach for the average investor because it typically carries a larger barrier-to-entry than asset classes like stocks and cryptocurrency.

However, that has all changed with a new way to invest in real estate that makes it easier for the average investor to take advantage of this consistently profitable asset class: Arrived Homes.

With Arrived, anyone can buy shares in income-producing rental properties starting at just $100. Arrived takes care of all the real estate operations so that investors can sit back and collect net rental income and their share of the home's appreciation.

Just like you would seamlessly invest in stocks and cryptocurrencies on an online brokerage, Arrived gives the average investor the power to invest with ease in residential real estate.

Photo: Courtesy of Arrived Homes