Origin Investments Launches Multifamily Development Fund With 14% to 16% Target Annual Returns

Real estate investment platform Origin Investments has just launched Growth Fund IV, its newest real estate fund targeting a 14% to 16% net internal rate of return (IRR).

Fund Strategy: Origin’s latest fund will invest in multifamily development projects across fast-growing cities throughout the southeast and southwest regions of the United States.

Current market pricing for value-add and core-plus multifamily investments exceeds the cost of development in many of the top high-growth markets. Investing in development projects will allow the fund to enter these markets at a more favorable cost basis and provide overall higher returns compared to investing in existing assets.

The fund’s strategy aims to generate opportunistic returns by investing in projects as both a limited partner (LP) and co-general partner (co-GP). By funding pre-development costs as a co-GP, the fund is able to earn a disproportionate share of profits and include a right of first refusal to provide LP capital, creating a high-quality deal flow that avoids the competitive bidding process.

Investment Criteria: The fund will target projects focused on affordability, with target developments being catered to moderate-to-high income renters seeking Class A housing at an affordable price. Affordable apartments provide the ability to raise rents over time, which results in higher investment value.

The fund’s criteria also includes leverage being limited to the lesser of 75% of total project cost or 60% of the appraised value to reduce project-level risks.

Origin Investments utilizes a proprietary database, built by its in-house data scientists, to leverage machine learning and analyze more than 2.7 billion unique data points to uncover the best geographic areas for investment. This data is combined with the team’s knowledge of market fundamentals in specific markets throughout the country to choose investments that will deliver the most long-term value to investors.

Investment Terms: Growth Fund IV has a target net IRR of 14% to 16% with a target equity multiple of 1.7 to 1.8x over the initial four-year hold period. The fund intends to make annual distributions of 7% to 9% once the portfolio is stabilized.

Investors can elect to sell their interest back to the fund at the end of the initial hold period or remain invested to continue receiving distributions. Redemptions can be made on an annual basis after the initial term.

The minimum investment for Growth Fund IV is $50,000.

Origin Investments Historical Performance: To date, Origin Investments has closed four funds with an average gross IRR of 24% with a 2.1x equity multiple and no losses across its 35 realized deals.

The company currently has $1.4 billion in assets under management and was ranked as one of the top 10 best performing global private real estate fund managers by Prequin in 2021.

Origin Investments’ founders also have significant skin in the game with $60 million of their own capital invested across the company’s funds.

How to Invest: Accredited investors can participate in Growth Fund IV by signing up for an account directly through the Origin Investments website.

The company also has three other open funds available for investment, including the Income Plus Fund, QOZ Fund II and Multifamily Credit Fund.

