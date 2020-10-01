3 Red Flags to Look for When Evaluating a Private Real Estate Investment Opportunity

It’s natural to have concerns if you’re investing in private real estate for the first time: You may be overly cautious about investing in private real estate due to its high fees or concerns about Ponzi schemes.

You don’t want to fall prey to red flags you should have seen before you invested in private real estate.

If you find a company the target of fraud investigations, hidden risks or tucked-away fee structures, keep shopping. These three major red flags should be able to help you find a safer alternative.

Fraud Investigations

Clearly, you want to give a wide berth to any company that shows evidence of fraud investigations. You want to thoroughly Google the following:

The CEO and past connections

The company and its team

Look for self-dealings, FBI investigations, previous investor complaints and more.

Hidden Risks

All investments involve risk, but you want to consider any not-so-obvious types of risk:

No clearly defined strategy. Make sure the company you plan to invest with limits deals to asset classes that complement their expertise. Overpaying for a property. Does it adhere to the same stringent underwriting standards used by pension funds and institutional investors to meet projected returns? Not using leverage responsibly. How is borrowing done to ensure cash flow? Knowing the Origin Investments approach to every venture should make high-net worth individuals confident that your money will be put to sound and productive use.

Ask yourself the following questions:

What is my investment timeline and liquidity requirement?

How do I research and evaluate private equity opportunities?

What types of strategies and allocations make sense based on my existing portfolio holdings and risk tolerance?

How can the company anticipate industry trends and opportunities for growth?

Hidden Fee Structure

Scour the prospectus to find any telling language that suggest commissions and organizational costs are smuggled into page 324 of the prospectus:

Look for fees in a private placement memorandum.

Find fees in marketing materials.

Ask about transaction fees and performance-based fees.

In fact, all risks, return opportunities and financial projections should be outlined. Read them, perform independent analysis, and look for these specific elements to ensure the company’s transparency.

Origin’s fee structure is largely performance-based so the manager makes money when the investor makes money. If you discover hidden fees through another organization, walk away.

Ask yourself:

Am I comfortable with the fees?

Once I invest, how does the company communicate necessary information?

What will the company do to generate returns, such as reducing operating expenses, optimizing assets or additional acquisitions?

