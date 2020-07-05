New $100M LA Estate Has Something For The Artist, Socialite And Athlete In You
The new-house smell still lingers in a modern Spanish Villa in Los Angeles. Construction on 10697 Somma Way was completed in 2020, and at $2,439 per square foot, the home lists for a largely inaccessible $100,000,000.
One can dream.
The 41,000-square-foot mansion includes eight bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, maid's quarters, circadian rhythm lighting and a little something for every brand of multimillionaire.
For the artist: a recording studio, 36-seat movie theater and a weatherproof outdoor theater.
For the health-conscious: an indoor basketball court and 75-foot indoor lap pool with a sauna, steam room, salon and fitness studio.
For the socialite and connoisseur: eight bars, a service kitchen and outdoor kitchen, multiple patios, a 20-plus car gallery, a 75-foot infinity pool and spa, and a wine cellar fitting more than 1,200 bottles.
In its mere 57 days on the market, the estate has attracted nearly 5,840 saves on Zillow.
