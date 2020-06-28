This $5.5M Tuscan Villa In Arizona Includes Saloon, Indoor Basketball, Mine Shaft

Tucked in the Superstition Mountains on the outskirts of Phoenix, Arizona, is a gated community folded in the greens of a golf resort. One of the most private and least modest homes in the community is now up for grabs.

The stone mansion at 9364 East Skyline Trail, Gold Canyon, is just nine years old and sits atop a hill providing 360-degree scenic views of mountains, golf courses and cityscapes.

Listed at $5.5 million, the 22,740-square-foot home includes a 13-seat movie theater, a wet bar and separate “saloon,” a full indoor basketball court and fitness center, a wine cellar with a tasting room, a mine shaft, three spas, 10 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and 14 fireplaces.

The main house shares a 1.9-acre lot with a resort-style pool, multiple patios and fountains, a stone oven, a six-car garage and a 2,000-square-foot detached guest house. Residents can also access neighborhood association amenities, including a private guard service, tennis court, spa and golf course.

The property is listed by the Rabold Group and has been on the market for less than a month.

See more photos of the property below.