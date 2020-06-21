Texas Sports Complex Can Double As Your Home

There's a 20.6-acre estate in Texas awaiting a sports enthusiast to kick the dust off its par 3 golf hole and impressive athletic complex.

The property at 38262 Windy Ridge Trail, Magnolia, boasts meticulously manicured landscaping with an in-ground trampoline, a full basketball court, a dedicated man cave, a golf cart path, a 2.5-acre lake full of bass, a four-lane 25-yard lap pool, a reflecting pool, and a two-tier pool flowing into a cave bar with TV hookups.

A grotto over the pool supports a rooftop firepit, and an outdoor pavilion includes a built-in grill and mini-fridge with enough space for a banquet table. It’s one of two such grill stations on the grounds.

In the front of the gated property, a winding driveway snakes around a fountain toward a five-car garage. The 14,377-square-foot house features a 14-seat cinema with lit tiered floors and his-and-her bathrooms; a brick, climate-control wine cellar with seating and stained glass windows; a two-story study; a catering kitchen; a pub with four TVs; an elevator; and a hand-painted mural on the dining room ceiling.

The five-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion is on the market for $12 million.