What Millennials Know About Real Estate Investing that Boomers Don't
Hint: Millennials know there’s more than one way to skin this proverbial cat. Active real estate investing is one way boomers increase their wealth and diversify their portfolios. They buy a house, rent the property and pocket the profit.
Millennials often take a different approach, however — passive real estate investing. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) own and operate real estate assets that generate income using capital from the investors. Here’s how you can get involved and get a piece of this real estate pie, whether you’re a millennial or not.
Leveraging REITs Through Tech
Let’s say there’s a multimillion-dollar apartment building for sale in a popular metropolitan area. You’re interested but you don’t have the ability to put up the full amount or qualify for financing. A fintech platform like DiversyFund allows you to invest in that multimillion-dollar apartment so you’re a co-owner.
As part owner, you collect passive income on your investment through compounding interest from the monthly dividends and overall growth through appreciation of the property. Technology is king in this space and allows you to move like a queen on a chessboard. With DiversyFund, you won’t pay any platform fees because of its vertical integration business model.
How DiversyFund Works
DiversyFund allows you to complete the transaction fully online and monitor it through your own personal dashboard. It’s really as simple as it sounds and requires just a few steps:
-
1. Create a DiversyFund account. Enter your personal information like your name, address and email to access your personal dashboard.
2. Browse available investments. Review the active listings and decide what you’re interested in. You can see property type, location and potential return.
3. Invest. Choose how much you’d like to invest and what form of ownership you want to take. You select from individual, joint, trust or entity, depending on where your initial investment is coming from. If you opt for an entity be sure you’re investing with your LLC.
4. Monitor your investment. You can expect full transparency from the investment and track the performance in the dashboard. You’ll be able to view your vested value along with your portfolio and projections spanning 5 to 10 years. DiversyFund will send you investment reports on a quarterly basis and annual tax documents.
Earning a return on investment starts when DiversyFund managers renovate the property. Once the property is stabilized, cash flows are collected and disbursed. The cash flow is then divided up among investors. After 5 years, the property is sold and divided between investors again. You can then choose to reinvest your return on another property or take a full payout.
Get Lasting Wealth
It’s not uncommon for millennials to have multiple side hustles. Passive income has become a trend like a hashtag on Twitter. Take your portfolio to the next level with REITs and earn like a millennial.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Real Estate