What Millennials Know About Real Estate Investing that Boomers Don't

Hint: Millennials know there’s more than one way to skin this proverbial cat. Active real estate investing is one way boomers increase their wealth and diversify their portfolios. They buy a house, rent the property and pocket the profit.

Millennials often take a different approach, however — passive real estate investing. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) own and operate real estate assets that generate income using capital from the investors. Here’s how you can get involved and get a piece of this real estate pie, whether you’re a millennial or not.

Leveraging REITs Through Tech

Let’s say there’s a multimillion-dollar apartment building for sale in a popular metropolitan area. You’re interested but you don’t have the ability to put up the full amount or qualify for financing. A fintech platform like DiversyFund allows you to invest in that multimillion-dollar apartment so you’re a co-owner.

As part owner, you collect passive income on your investment through compounding interest from the monthly dividends and overall growth through appreciation of the property. Technology is king in this space and allows you to move like a queen on a chessboard. With DiversyFund, you won’t pay any platform fees because of its vertical integration business model.

How DiversyFund Works

DiversyFund allows you to complete the transaction fully online and monitor it through your own personal dashboard. It’s really as simple as it sounds and requires just a few steps: