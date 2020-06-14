$11.8M Kansas Mansion Has Some Serious 'Game Of Thrones' Vibes

There’s an $11.8 million home in the Sunflower State that really makes you feel like you’re not in Kansas anymore.

The property at 5225 Renner Road, Lake Quivira, sits on 15 acres near the Missouri border. The work-and-play home occupies 17,755 square feet and features a two-story office, a library, conference rooms, a wine cellar, an indoor grotto, multiple professional kitchens, a billiard room with a theater, a handful of patios and various entertainment rooms.

Stone walls, a watchtower and ornate wooden doors — one set engraved with dragons — give off a "Game of Thrones" vibe, while painted ceilings, stained-glass windows, patterned carpets, and statues from distinct artistic eras hearken bygone times.

The seller describes the property as a mix of “a European-style turreted chateau and a prairie lodge,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

The grounds include a koi pond, a hot tub, multiple fountains and firepits, and a 35-foot waterfall flowing into a 30-foot-deep pond adorned with fake fossils and filled with statutes and exotic fish. The previous owners carved out scuba-diving tunnels around the estate to connect the pond to a network of grottos and pop-up holes. The biggest grotto includes a sauna, heated pool and cave bar.

Priced at $655 per square foot, the property also comes with seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and a heated five-car garage.

See more photos below.