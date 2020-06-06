This $125M Malibu Property Includes A Decked-Out Cabana And Recording Studio

If you’re looking for a place to escape the chaos of the virus and political turmoil, 2.9 acres of sunny, beachfront property awaits you. And it only sets you back $125 million.

The single-story house at 27560 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, includes four bedrooms, six bathrooms, an entertainment room, a recording studio, a butler’s pantry, a wine room, a powder room, and a full staff office.

The master bedroom has dual baths with walk-in closets, an outdoor shower and an in-ground saltwater spa.

Herringbone hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings complete the aesthetic, along with window walls exposing a panoramic ocean view.

A guardhouse protects this 3,827-square-foot gated home and its guesthouse. The property includes a pool and spa, a basketball court, a waterfall koi pond, 256 feet of beach and an oceanfront cabana with a bar, entertainment system and retractable ceiling.

Another three bedrooms can be found in the three-story guesthouse, which comes equipped with a full kitchen, three bathrooms, a mirrored room and an aquarium-walled patio.