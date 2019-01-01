QQQ
Zinc One Resources Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zinc One Resources Inc (ZZZOD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zinc One Resources Inc (OTC: ZZZOD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zinc One Resources Inc's (ZZZOD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zinc One Resources Inc.

Q

What is the target price for Zinc One Resources Inc (ZZZOD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zinc One Resources Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for Zinc One Resources Inc (ZZZOD)?

A

The stock price for Zinc One Resources Inc (OTC: ZZZOD) is $1.2252 last updated Fri Jun 04 2021 18:11:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zinc One Resources Inc (ZZZOD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zinc One Resources Inc.

Q

When is Zinc One Resources Inc (OTC:ZZZOD) reporting earnings?

A

Zinc One Resources Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zinc One Resources Inc (ZZZOD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zinc One Resources Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does Zinc One Resources Inc (ZZZOD) operate in?

A

Zinc One Resources Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.