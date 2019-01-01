ZOOZ PWR LTD by ZOOZ PWR LTD. Stock (OTC:ZZPWF), Dividends

ZOOZ PWR LTD by ZOOZ PWR LTD. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ZOOZ PWR LTD by ZOOZ PWR LTD. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.