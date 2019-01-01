QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
ZYQC Group Holding Ltd, formerly Tundra Gold Corp was incorporated under the name Titan Gold Corp under the laws of the State of Nevada. On February 25, 2010 the Company amended its articles of incorporation to change its name to Tundra Gold Corp. It is an exploration stage company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and if warranted and feasible, development of natural resource properties. The company currently has one mineral exploration property under lease located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ZYQC Group Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ZYQC Group Holding (ZYQG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ZYQC Group Holding (OTCEM: ZYQG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ZYQC Group Holding's (ZYQG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ZYQC Group Holding.

Q

What is the target price for ZYQC Group Holding (ZYQG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ZYQC Group Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for ZYQC Group Holding (ZYQG)?

A

The stock price for ZYQC Group Holding (OTCEM: ZYQG) is $0.02 last updated Thu Sep 16 2021 15:20:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ZYQC Group Holding (ZYQG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZYQC Group Holding.

Q

When is ZYQC Group Holding (OTCEM:ZYQG) reporting earnings?

A

ZYQC Group Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ZYQC Group Holding (ZYQG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ZYQC Group Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does ZYQC Group Holding (ZYQG) operate in?

A

ZYQC Group Holding is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.