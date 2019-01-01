ZYQC Group Holding Ltd, formerly Tundra Gold Corp was incorporated under the name Titan Gold Corp under the laws of the State of Nevada. On February 25, 2010 the Company amended its articles of incorporation to change its name to Tundra Gold Corp. It is an exploration stage company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and if warranted and feasible, development of natural resource properties. The company currently has one mineral exploration property under lease located in Mineral County, Nevada.