Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.56% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.