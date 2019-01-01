ñol

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:ZYNE)
0.98
00
At close: May 25
0.977
-0.0030[-0.31%]
PreMarket: 4:50PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.84 - 6.07
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding41.7M / 43.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 325.7K
Mkt Cap42.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.56
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.22
Total Float41.7M

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE), Dividends

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Zynerba Pharmaceuticals generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Q
What date did I need to own Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Q
How much per share is the next Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

