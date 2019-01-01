ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Zhong Ya International
(OTCEM:ZYJT)
1.50
00
At close: Aug 20
15 minutes delayed

Zhong Ya International (OTC:ZYJT), Dividends

Zhong Ya International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Zhong Ya International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Zhong Ya International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Zhong Ya International (ZYJT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhong Ya International.

Q
What date did I need to own Zhong Ya International (ZYJT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhong Ya International.

Q
How much per share is the next Zhong Ya International (ZYJT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhong Ya International.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Zhong Ya International (OTCEM:ZYJT)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhong Ya International.

Browse dividends on all stocks.