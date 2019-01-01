QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.5 - 7
Mkt Cap
2.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
1.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Zhong Ya International Ltd is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zhong Ya International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zhong Ya International (ZYJT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zhong Ya International (OTCEM: ZYJT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zhong Ya International's (ZYJT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zhong Ya International.

Q

What is the target price for Zhong Ya International (ZYJT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zhong Ya International

Q

Current Stock Price for Zhong Ya International (ZYJT)?

A

The stock price for Zhong Ya International (OTCEM: ZYJT) is $1.5 last updated Fri Aug 20 2021 17:46:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zhong Ya International (ZYJT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhong Ya International.

Q

When is Zhong Ya International (OTCEM:ZYJT) reporting earnings?

A

Zhong Ya International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zhong Ya International (ZYJT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zhong Ya International.

Q

What sector and industry does Zhong Ya International (ZYJT) operate in?

A

Zhong Ya International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.