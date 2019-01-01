China Zenix Auto Intl (OTC:ZXAIY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$403.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of China Zenix Auto Intl using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
China Zenix Auto Intl Questions & Answers
When is China Zenix Auto Intl (OTC:ZXAIY) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for China Zenix Auto Intl
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for China Zenix Auto Intl (OTC:ZXAIY)?
There are no earnings for China Zenix Auto Intl
What were China Zenix Auto Intl’s (OTC:ZXAIY) revenues?
There are no earnings for China Zenix Auto Intl
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.