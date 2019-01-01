ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
China Zenix Auto Intl
(OTC:ZXAIY)
1.03
00
At close: Feb 1
0.867
-0.1630[-15.83%]
PreMarket: 8:21AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.21 - 1.05
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 51.6M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap53.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.96
Total Float-

China Zenix Auto Intl (OTC:ZXAIY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

China Zenix Auto Intl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$403.2M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of China Zenix Auto Intl using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

China Zenix Auto Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is China Zenix Auto Intl (OTC:ZXAIY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for China Zenix Auto Intl

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for China Zenix Auto Intl (OTC:ZXAIY)?
A

There are no earnings for China Zenix Auto Intl

Q
What were China Zenix Auto Intl’s (OTC:ZXAIY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for China Zenix Auto Intl

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.