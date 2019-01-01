China Zenix Auto International Ltd operates in the wheel industry. It manufactures high-quality steel wheels that are used by most types of commercial vehicles. It offers more than 945 series of tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, off-road steel wheels, Aluminum wheels, and Wheel components. The company's products are sold in both the aftermarket and OEM(original equipment manufacturer) markets in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and internationally. It has six manufacturing facilities across China. The company operates in three segments: PRC OEM sales, PRC aftermarket sales, and International sales, of which the vast majority of its revenue comes from PRC. Its geographical segments are China, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Other Countries.