Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/25.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.21 - 1.05
Mkt Cap
53.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.96
Shares
51.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Zenix Auto International Ltd operates in the wheel industry. It manufactures high-quality steel wheels that are used by most types of commercial vehicles. It offers more than 945 series of tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, off-road steel wheels, Aluminum wheels, and Wheel components. The company's products are sold in both the aftermarket and OEM(original equipment manufacturer) markets in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and internationally. It has six manufacturing facilities across China. The company operates in three segments: PRC OEM sales, PRC aftermarket sales, and International sales, of which the vast majority of its revenue comes from PRC. Its geographical segments are China, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Other Countries.

China Zenix Auto Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy China Zenix Auto Intl (ZXAIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Zenix Auto Intl (OTC: ZXAIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Zenix Auto Intl's (ZXAIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Zenix Auto Intl.

Q

What is the target price for China Zenix Auto Intl (ZXAIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Zenix Auto Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for China Zenix Auto Intl (ZXAIY)?

A

The stock price for China Zenix Auto Intl (OTC: ZXAIY) is $1.03 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 19:26:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Zenix Auto Intl (ZXAIY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Zenix Auto Intl.

Q

When is China Zenix Auto Intl (OTC:ZXAIY) reporting earnings?

A

China Zenix Auto Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Zenix Auto Intl (ZXAIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Zenix Auto Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does China Zenix Auto Intl (ZXAIY) operate in?

A

China Zenix Auto Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.