ZhongDe Waste Technology AG designs, manufacture and installs incinerators for the disposal of solid medical, municipal, and industrial waste in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Projects; Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Projects. The BOT Projects segment builds and operates waste incinerators under concession. The EPC Projects segment is involved in the design, construction planning, procurement, construction, and assembly of waste-to-energy incinerators.

ZhongDe Waste Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ZhongDe Waste Technology (ZWTYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ZhongDe Waste Technology (OTCEM: ZWTYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ZhongDe Waste Technology's (ZWTYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ZhongDe Waste Technology.

Q

What is the target price for ZhongDe Waste Technology (ZWTYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ZhongDe Waste Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for ZhongDe Waste Technology (ZWTYF)?

A

The stock price for ZhongDe Waste Technology (OTCEM: ZWTYF) is $1.2 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 14:36:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ZhongDe Waste Technology (ZWTYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZhongDe Waste Technology.

Q

When is ZhongDe Waste Technology (OTCEM:ZWTYF) reporting earnings?

A

ZhongDe Waste Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ZhongDe Waste Technology (ZWTYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ZhongDe Waste Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does ZhongDe Waste Technology (ZWTYF) operate in?

A

ZhongDe Waste Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.