ZhongDe Waste Technology AG designs, manufacture and installs incinerators for the disposal of solid medical, municipal, and industrial waste in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Projects; Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Projects. The BOT Projects segment builds and operates waste incinerators under concession. The EPC Projects segment is involved in the design, construction planning, procurement, construction, and assembly of waste-to-energy incinerators.