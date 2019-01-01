ñol

Zurn Water Solutions
(NYSE:ZWS)
27.01
00
At close: May 25
27.01
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low22.96 - 38.32
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding123.3M / 126M
Vol / Avg.- / 982.8K
Mkt Cap3.4B
P/E49.11
50d Avg. Price32.58
Div / Yield0.12/0.44%
Payout Ratio43.64
EPS0.24
Total Float123.3M

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS), Key Statistics

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE: ZWS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
3.9B
Trailing P/E
49.11
Forward P/E
20.33
PE Ratio (TTM)
37.28
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.02
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.61
Price / Book (mrq)
17.57
Price / EBITDA
20.52
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
23.34
Earnings Yield
2.04%
Price change 1 M
0.87
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.55
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.54
Tangible Book value per share
-1.89
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
924.9M
Total Assets
1.1B
Total Liabilities
924.9M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.4
Gross Margin
42.53%
Net Margin
12.6%
EBIT Margin
18.45%
EBITDA Margin
20.66%
Operating Margin
18.78%