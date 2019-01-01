|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Zvelo (OTCEM: ZVLO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Zvelo.
There is no analysis for Zvelo
The stock price for Zvelo (OTCEM: ZVLO) is $0.003 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:11:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Zvelo.
Zvelo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Zvelo.
Zvelo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.