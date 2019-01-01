Zura Bio Ltd
(NASDAQ:ZURA)
$6.52
-0.46[-6.59%]
At close: Jul 11
$6.55
0.0300[0.46%]
After Hours: 5:35PM EDT
Open7.000Close6.520
Vol / Avg.159.449K / 725.934KMkt Cap280.971M
Day Range6.440 - 7.10052 Wk Range4.870 - 37.550

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ:ZURA), Key Statistics

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ: ZURA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
301.1M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
10.8
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
0.85
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.65
Tangible Book value per share
0.65
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
6.5M
Total Assets
44.4M
Total Liabilities
6.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -

