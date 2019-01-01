ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
ZoomerMedia
(OTCPK:ZUMRF)
0.0526
00
At close: May 6
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.05 - 0.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 661.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.5K
Mkt Cap34.8M
P/E6.72
50d Avg. Price0.06
Div / Yield0/4.46%
Payout Ratio55
EPS0
Total Float-

ZoomerMedia (OTC:ZUMRF), Key Statistics

ZoomerMedia (OTC: ZUMRF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
76M
Trailing P/E
6.72
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.02
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.88
Price / Book (mrq)
2.81
Price / EBITDA
2.98
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.54
Earnings Yield
14.87%
Price change 1 M
0.84
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.02
Tangible Book value per share
-0.02
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
38.8M
Total Assets
91.5M
Total Liabilities
38.8M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.38
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
14.99%
EBIT Margin
21.83%
EBITDA Margin
40.21%
Operating Margin
10.35%