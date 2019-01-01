ñol

Zi TopRun Acquisition
(NASDAQ:ZTOPU)

Zi TopRun Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZTOPU), Quotes and News Summary

Zi TopRun Acquisition (NASDAQ: ZTOPU)

Zi TopRun Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.


Zi TopRun Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Zi TopRun Acquisition (ZTOPU) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Zi TopRun Acquisition (NASDAQ: ZTOPU) through any online brokerage.



Q
Who are Zi TopRun Acquisition's (ZTOPU) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Zi TopRun Acquisition.

Q
What is the target price for Zi TopRun Acquisition (ZTOPU) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Zi TopRun Acquisition

Q
Current Stock Price for Zi TopRun Acquisition (ZTOPU)?
A

The stock price for Zi TopRun Acquisition (NASDAQ: ZTOPU) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Zi TopRun Acquisition (ZTOPU) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zi TopRun Acquisition.

Q
When is Zi TopRun Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZTOPU) reporting earnings?
A

Zi TopRun Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Zi TopRun Acquisition (ZTOPU) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Zi TopRun Acquisition.

Q
What sector and industry does Zi TopRun Acquisition (ZTOPU) operate in?
A

Zi TopRun Acquisition is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.