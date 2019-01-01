ñol

ZTO Express (Cayman)
(NYSE:ZTO)
25.31
0.11[0.44%]
At close: May 25
24.00
-1.3100[-5.18%]
PreMarket: 6:16PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low19.72 - 34.82
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 809.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.7M
Mkt Cap20.5B
P/E28.9
50d Avg. Price25.58
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.18
Total Float-

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO), Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ZTO Express (Cayman) generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ZTO Express (Cayman) Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZTO Express (Cayman). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on April 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO). The last dividend payout was on April 27, 2022 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on April 27, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)?
A

ZTO Express (Cayman) has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) was $0.25 and was paid out next on April 27, 2022.

