ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO), Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ZTO Express (Cayman) generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for ZTO Express (Cayman). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on April 27, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO). The last dividend payout was on April 27, 2022 and was $0.25
There are no upcoming dividends for ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on April 27, 2022
ZTO Express (Cayman) has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) was $0.25 and was paid out next on April 27, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.