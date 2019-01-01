ñol

Zensho Holdings Co
(OTCPK:ZSHOF)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 152.1M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS16.08
Total Float-

Zensho Holdings Co (OTC:ZSHOF), Quotes and News Summary

Zensho Holdings Co (OTC: ZSHOF)

Zensho Holdings Co Ltd is a Japan-based company engaged management of food service chain restaurants and development of sales systems and food processing systems. It operates restaurant chains under the names Sukiya, Big Boy, COCO'S, Gyuan, Takarajima and Kubeiya, among others, offering gyudon, barbeque, udon, fast food, Mexican food, hamburger and other dishes. The company's business segment includes Restaurant business and Retail business. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Restaurant business segment.
Read More

Zensho Holdings Co Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Zensho Holdings Co (ZSHOF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Zensho Holdings Co (OTCPK: ZSHOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Zensho Holdings Co's (ZSHOF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Zensho Holdings Co.

Q
What is the target price for Zensho Holdings Co (ZSHOF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Zensho Holdings Co

Q
Current Stock Price for Zensho Holdings Co (ZSHOF)?
A

The stock price for Zensho Holdings Co (OTCPK: ZSHOF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Zensho Holdings Co (ZSHOF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zensho Holdings Co.

Q
When is Zensho Holdings Co (OTCPK:ZSHOF) reporting earnings?
A

Zensho Holdings Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Zensho Holdings Co (ZSHOF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Zensho Holdings Co.

Q
What sector and industry does Zensho Holdings Co (ZSHOF) operate in?
A

Zensho Holdings Co is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Restaurants industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.