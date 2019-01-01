Zensho Holdings Co (OTC:ZSHOF), Quotes and News Summary

Zensho Holdings Co Ltd is a Japan-based company engaged management of food service chain restaurants and development of sales systems and food processing systems. It operates restaurant chains under the names Sukiya, Big Boy, COCO'S, Gyuan, Takarajima and Kubeiya, among others, offering gyudon, barbeque, udon, fast food, Mexican food, hamburger and other dishes. The company's business segment includes Restaurant business and Retail business. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Restaurant business segment.