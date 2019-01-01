QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/2.3K
Div / Yield
0.75/1.09%
52 Wk
66.33 - 98.97
Mkt Cap
16.5B
Payout Ratio
16.35
Open
-
P/E
14.7
Shares
241.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd is an automobile dealer in China. The company is focused on luxury and mid-to-high end automobile brands including luxury brands of Mercedes-Benz, Lexus and Audi, Porsche and Landrover, and mid-to-high end brands of Toyota, Nissan, and Volkswagen, Chrysler. It provides sales and services for motor vehicles.

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zhongsheng Group Holdings (ZSHGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zhongsheng Group Holdings (OTCPK: ZSHGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zhongsheng Group Holdings's (ZSHGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zhongsheng Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Zhongsheng Group Holdings (ZSHGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zhongsheng Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Zhongsheng Group Holdings (ZSHGY)?

A

The stock price for Zhongsheng Group Holdings (OTCPK: ZSHGY) is $68.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:41:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zhongsheng Group Holdings (ZSHGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 17, 2011.

Q

When is Zhongsheng Group Holdings (OTCPK:ZSHGY) reporting earnings?

A

Zhongsheng Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zhongsheng Group Holdings (ZSHGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zhongsheng Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Zhongsheng Group Holdings (ZSHGY) operate in?

A

Zhongsheng Group Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.