Zosano Pharma (OTC:ZSANQ), Quotes and News Summary

Zosano Pharma Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients using the proprietary transdermal microneedle system. The system is designed to facilitate rapid drug absorption into the bloodstream, which can result in an improved pharmacokinetic profile compared to original dosage forms. The company's operating segment is to develop human pharmaceutical products. Its primary product candidate is Qtrypta (M207) which is the proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the system.