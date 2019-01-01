Zosano Pharma (OTC:ZSANQ), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Zosano Pharma
(OTCPK:ZSANQ)
0.2801
-0.0399[-12.47%]
Last update: 11:08AM
Day High/Low0.25 - 0.5
52 Week High/Low0.27 - 0.55
Open / Close0.32 / -
Float / Outstanding4.8M / 4.9M
Vol / Avg.38K / 256K
Mkt Cap1.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.36
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.06
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Zosano Pharma Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients using the proprietary transdermal microneedle system. The system is designed to facilitate rapid drug absorption into the bloodstream, which can result in an improved pharmacokinetic profile compared to original dosage forms. The company's operating segment is to develop human pharmaceutical products. Its primary product candidate is Qtrypta (M207) which is the proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the system.
Zosano Pharma Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Zosano Pharma (ZSANQ) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Zosano Pharma (OTCPK: ZSANQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Zosano Pharma's (ZSANQ) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Zosano Pharma.

Q
What is the target price for Zosano Pharma (ZSANQ) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Zosano Pharma

Q
Current Stock Price for Zosano Pharma (ZSANQ)?
A

The stock price for Zosano Pharma (OTCPK: ZSANQ) is $0.2801 last updated Today at June 15, 2022, 3:08 PM UTC.

Q
Does Zosano Pharma (ZSANQ) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zosano Pharma.

Q
When is Zosano Pharma (OTCPK:ZSANQ) reporting earnings?
A

Zosano Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Zosano Pharma (ZSANQ) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Zosano Pharma.

Q
What sector and industry does Zosano Pharma (ZSANQ) operate in?
A

Zosano Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.