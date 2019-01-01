Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zosano Pharma
Zosano Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN) was reported by BTIG on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ZSAN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN) was provided by BTIG, and Zosano Pharma downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zosano Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zosano Pharma was filed on February 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) is trading at is $1.90, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.