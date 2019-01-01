Zerify (OTC:ZRFY), Quotes and News Summary

Zerify Inc is a cybersecurity company. It offers a suite of network security products using proprietary technology to businesses and consumers that provide out of band authentication and endpoint protection. It also provides mobile device security on Apple or Android devices. Its products are protect ID, guarded ID, and mobile trust, safeVchat, and privacyLok. The company sells its products to corporate, financial, healthcare, legal, government, technology, insurance, e-commerce and consumer market sectors.