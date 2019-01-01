ñol

Zerify
(OTCQB:ZRFY)
$0.0196
At close: Aug 2

Zerify (OTC:ZRFY), Quotes and News Summary

Zerify (OTC: ZRFY)

Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Zerify Inc is a cybersecurity company. It offers a suite of network security products using proprietary technology to businesses and consumers that provide out of band authentication and endpoint protection. It also provides mobile device security on Apple or Android devices. Its products are protect ID, guarded ID, and mobile trust, safeVchat, and privacyLok. The company sells its products to corporate, financial, healthcare, legal, government, technology, insurance, e-commerce and consumer market sectors.
Read More

Zerify Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Zerify (ZRFY) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Zerify (OTCQB: ZRFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Zerify's (ZRFY) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Zerify.

Q
What is the target price for Zerify (ZRFY) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Zerify

Q
Current Stock Price for Zerify (ZRFY)?
A

The stock price for Zerify (OTCQB: ZRFY) is $0.0196 last updated August 2, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Zerify (ZRFY) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zerify.

Q
When is Zerify (OTCQB:ZRFY) reporting earnings?
A

Zerify does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Zerify (ZRFY) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Zerify.

Q
What sector and industry does Zerify (ZRFY) operate in?
A

Zerify is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.