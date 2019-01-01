QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.35/5.23%
52 Wk
6.6 - 6.6
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
88.21
Open
-
P/E
18.69
EPS
0.09
Shares
469.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Zardoya Otis SA and its subsidiaries are in the business of manufacturing and installing elevators and provision of related maintenance services and export of equipment for installation. The company has manufacturing plants in Madrid and San Sebastian and modernization centers in Munguia and Vigo. Its significant contracts include Louvre museum, Stavros niarchos foundation and Auchan supermarkets. The company mainly operates in Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zardoya Otis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zardoya Otis (ZRDZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zardoya Otis (OTCPK: ZRDZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zardoya Otis's (ZRDZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zardoya Otis.

Q

What is the target price for Zardoya Otis (ZRDZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zardoya Otis

Q

Current Stock Price for Zardoya Otis (ZRDZF)?

A

The stock price for Zardoya Otis (OTCPK: ZRDZF) is $6.6 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 19:41:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zardoya Otis (ZRDZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zardoya Otis.

Q

When is Zardoya Otis (OTCPK:ZRDZF) reporting earnings?

A

Zardoya Otis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zardoya Otis (ZRDZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zardoya Otis.

Q

What sector and industry does Zardoya Otis (ZRDZF) operate in?

A

Zardoya Otis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.