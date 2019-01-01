QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

Surge Energy Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Surge Energy Inc (ZPTAD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Surge Energy Inc (OTC: ZPTAD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Surge Energy Inc's (ZPTAD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Surge Energy Inc.

Q

What is the target price for Surge Energy Inc (ZPTAD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Surge Energy Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for Surge Energy Inc (ZPTAD)?

A

The stock price for Surge Energy Inc (OTC: ZPTAD) is $3.5158 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 19:44:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Surge Energy Inc (ZPTAD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Surge Energy Inc.

Q

When is Surge Energy Inc (OTC:ZPTAD) reporting earnings?

A

Surge Energy Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Surge Energy Inc (ZPTAD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Surge Energy Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does Surge Energy Inc (ZPTAD) operate in?

A

Surge Energy Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.