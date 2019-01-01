|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Surge Energy Inc (OTC: ZPTAD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Surge Energy Inc.
There is no analysis for Surge Energy Inc
The stock price for Surge Energy Inc (OTC: ZPTAD) is $3.5158 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 19:44:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Surge Energy Inc.
Surge Energy Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Surge Energy Inc.
Surge Energy Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.