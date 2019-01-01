QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
zooplus AG is a Germany-based retailer of pet supplies. The company markets products primarily through an online platform to private consumers. Products include dry and wet pet food, pet supplements, and accessories. The products are produced for a wide range of animals including dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, fish, and horses. Additionally, the company website provides free content and information on veterinary and other animal-related advice, as well as interactive features, such as discussion forums and blogs. Zooplus has a single operating segment in the distribution and sale of pet supplies in Europe.

zooplus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy zooplus (ZOPLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of zooplus (OTCPK: ZOPLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are zooplus's (ZOPLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for zooplus.

Q

What is the target price for zooplus (ZOPLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for zooplus

Q

Current Stock Price for zooplus (ZOPLY)?

A

The stock price for zooplus (OTCPK: ZOPLY) is $152.89 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 20:12:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does zooplus (ZOPLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for zooplus.

Q

When is zooplus (OTCPK:ZOPLY) reporting earnings?

A

zooplus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is zooplus (ZOPLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for zooplus.

Q

What sector and industry does zooplus (ZOPLY) operate in?

A

zooplus is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.