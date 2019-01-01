zooplus AG is a Germany-based retailer of pet supplies. The company markets products primarily through an online platform to private consumers. Products include dry and wet pet food, pet supplements, and accessories. The products are produced for a wide range of animals including dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, fish, and horses. Additionally, the company website provides free content and information on veterinary and other animal-related advice, as well as interactive features, such as discussion forums and blogs. Zooplus has a single operating segment in the distribution and sale of pet supplies in Europe.