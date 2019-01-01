QQQ
Nos Sgps SA is a triple-play telecommunications company that generates revenue by providing pay-TV services, broadband services, fixed voice, and mobile services to the consumer and business markets. Nos SGPS operates through two main segments, telco and audiovisual. Telco derives revenue from providing TV, broadband, and voice services and constitutes the majority of overall company revenue. Audiovisual generates revenue by providing video production services and sales, cinema exhibition, and distribution. The company owns telecommunication infrastructure. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Portugal.

Nos Sgps Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nos Sgps (ZONNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nos Sgps (OTCPK: ZONNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nos Sgps's (ZONNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nos Sgps.

Q

What is the target price for Nos Sgps (ZONNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nos Sgps

Q

Current Stock Price for Nos Sgps (ZONNF)?

A

The stock price for Nos Sgps (OTCPK: ZONNF) is $5.92 last updated Mon May 13 2019 19:23:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nos Sgps (ZONNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nos Sgps.

Q

When is Nos Sgps (OTCPK:ZONNF) reporting earnings?

A

Nos Sgps does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nos Sgps (ZONNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nos Sgps.

Q

What sector and industry does Nos Sgps (ZONNF) operate in?

A

Nos Sgps is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.