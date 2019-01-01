Zojirushi Corporation is a Japan-based firm that is mainly engaged in the manufacturing, sales, and distribution of cooking appliances, heat-insulating containers and household appliances. The company's products include rice cookers, water boilers, gourmet products, bread makers, coffee makers, thermos bottles, humidifiers, water purifiers, and others. The company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan, and also operates business in overseas areas, including the United States, China, South Korea, and other countries in South East Asia.