Zojirushi Corporation is a Japan-based firm that is mainly engaged in the manufacturing, sales, and distribution of cooking appliances, heat-insulating containers and household appliances. The company's products include rice cookers, water boilers, gourmet products, bread makers, coffee makers, thermos bottles, humidifiers, water purifiers, and others. The company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan, and also operates business in overseas areas, including the United States, China, South Korea, and other countries in South East Asia.

Zojirushi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zojirushi (ZOJIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zojirushi (OTCGM: ZOJIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zojirushi's (ZOJIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zojirushi.

Q

What is the target price for Zojirushi (ZOJIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zojirushi

Q

Current Stock Price for Zojirushi (ZOJIF)?

A

The stock price for Zojirushi (OTCGM: ZOJIF) is $12 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 19:30:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zojirushi (ZOJIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zojirushi.

Q

When is Zojirushi (OTCGM:ZOJIF) reporting earnings?

A

Zojirushi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zojirushi (ZOJIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zojirushi.

Q

What sector and industry does Zojirushi (ZOJIF) operate in?

A

Zojirushi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.