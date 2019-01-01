ñol

Zoetic International PLC
(OTC:ZOEIF)
0.21
00
At close: Dec 14
0.8808
0.6708[319.45%]
PreMarket: 7:25AM EDT
Zoetic International PLC (OTC:ZOEIF), Dividends

Zoetic International PLC issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Zoetic International PLC generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Zoetic International PLC Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Zoetic International PLC (ZOEIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zoetic International PLC.

Q
What date did I need to own Zoetic International PLC (ZOEIF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zoetic International PLC.

Q
How much per share is the next Zoetic International PLC (ZOEIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zoetic International PLC.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Zoetic International PLC (OTC:ZOEIF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zoetic International PLC.

